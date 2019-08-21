PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police are asking residents to stay away from Thomas Street just west of Yates Street, south of Dillion Street, north of Robert Street and east of Lamont Street while they respond to a standoff.
Police are reporting there is a wanted suspect refusing to come out of a home.
If you are inside this area, you are advised to stay inside your homes. If you live outside this area, Pullman Police ask that you avoid this area.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.