PULLMAN, Wash. – The Pullman Police Department (PPD) is searching for a man who allegedly committed several sex offenses near the Washington State University sorority houses west of campus Friday afternoon.
PPD said the suspect is about 6' tall and has brown hair and facial hair. He was last seen with a green jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt and brown boots. He was driving a gold/tan 2001-2007 Toyota Highlander.
If you have any information that may help police to identify or locate this subject, please contact Pullman Police Officer Shellabarger at (509) 334-0802. Case # 23-P01918