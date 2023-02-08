PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman police are asking for information after a report was made of a suspicious male looking into residences around College Hill.
Officers are investigating the situation. In their Facebook post, they clarified this incident is not thought to be related to a similar report at an apartment in Pullman on Feb. 3.
If you have any information you believe may be helpful to investigators, you're encouraged to contact the department at 509-334-0802.
