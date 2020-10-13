Pullman Police seeking information on vehicle prowl suspect

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Pullman Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man who is possibly involved in vehicle prowls.
Pullman Police wrote on Facebook that they have seen an uptick in vehicle prowls.
Pullman Police wants to remind people to lock your car doors and roll-up windows. They also said to remove all valuable items.
If you have any information that could help Pullman Police, call Officer Chamberlin at (509) 334-0802.
