According to new information, Pullman Police Sergeant Dan Hargraves has resigned from his position.
A release from the Pullman Police Department said Hargraves resigned on Nov. 26. He had been arrested on Oct. 30 on charges of 1st degree custodial sexual misconduct.
Hargraves was arrested after an investigation that began in April when a female WSU student reported she was sexually assaulted.
Hargraves submitted his resignation a day before he was to be interviewed by Pullman PD investigators conducting an internal investigation to determine whether he had violated department policy, according to the release.
The investigation was completed without a statement from Hargraves and concluded he had violated a number of Pullman PD policies, including involvement in criminal conduct, failure to activate his body-worn camera, failure to make proper notifications when transporting a female and improper treatment of persons in custody.
Hargraves still faces felony criminal charges in Whitman County.
Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins will be submitting a notice to the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission that Hargraves separated from service due to "disqualifying conduct."
That notice will begin a process to decertify Hargraves as a peace officer in Washington.