PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman police and a SWAT team on Monday arrested a man with a California warrant for murder.
Francisco Real was wanted on a $3 million bond. Los Angeles police alerted Pullman PD that Real may be in the area.
After tracking Real down, Pullman PD contacted nearby Franklin Elementary School so students could shelter in place while police devised a plan to arrest him.
The Whitman County Regional SWAT Team entered into the residence police believed Real to be hiding and made the arrest without incident. Real was booked into Whitman County Jail.