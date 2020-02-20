PULLMAN, Wash. - A domestic violence suspect who engaged City of Pullman Police officers in a SWAT standoff Thursday afternoon is in police custody.
According to the City of Pullman Police Department, Daniel Spears, 34, was apprehended and arrested safely, peacefully ending an hours-long SWAT standoff.
Officers were called out to the 300 block of northwest Roberts Street in response to an domestic violence situation involving Spears earlier in the day.
The Whitman County Regional SWAT team was deployed at 1:30 p.m. to follow up on the incident and support officers in the arrest. After Spears refused to come out, a two-block perimeter was set up to protect the public and officers involved in the standoff.
According to the City of Pullman Police Department, crisis negotiators were able to convince Spears to give himself up at 3:58 p.m. Thursday and exit the residence.
Spears was arrested and booked into the Whitman County Jail on charges of fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
PULLMAN, Wash. - The City of Pullman Police Department and SWAT team members are working to end a barricaded suspect situation on the 300 block of northwest Roberts Street.
According to the City of Pullman Police Department, the situation started after officers responded to a domestic dispute. There is no threat to the public.
Pullman Public Schools issued a safety alert warning parents at 2:36 p.m. Thursday that the situation is happening near a route that many students use to walk home from school.
According to the school district, students are not in danger, but the school district and Pullman Police are working to set up a perimeter that would divert students away from the scene as a precaution.
If students are unable to enter their homes due to the police perimeter, students will be directed to Pullman High School. Bus routes that drive along Roberts Street will use alternate routes.
Kamiak Elementary School students that get off the bus at the intersection of Roberts Street and Yates Street will be held at school until their parents pick them up, or until the SWAT scene is clear.
If you have any questions regarding the school district's actions, you are asked to call the district office at (509) 332-3581.
