PULLMAN, Wash. - The Pullman Regional Hospital has experienced a localized outbreak of COVID-19 with two employees in the same department testing positive for the virus, according to officials. Both employees are now quarantining and contact tracing is taking place and all staff in close contact with the two employees have been tested. As part of the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, these same employees will be tested again in three days.
"The safety of our patients and staff is our highest priority," the hospital said. "Visitors are restricted in all inpatient areas of the hospital. One birthing partner may accompany the patient during their stay at BirthPlace. Only necessary chaperones are allowed to accompany patients."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.