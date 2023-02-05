PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Regional Hospital managed to garner nearly $200,000 during its 16th Annual Gala event on Saturday, the donations will go toward sustaining and expanding operations over the next year.
Philanthropy is “the difference between the maintenance of a great hospital and the evolution of an extraordinary one;” which PRH intends to reach by bolstering its surgical space and emphasizing recruitment and retention to meet the region’s billowing needs, according to the PHR website.
Saturday’s Gala event raised approximately $190,000 from several donors and sponsors, according to a tweet by Washington State University provost Elizabeth Chilton.
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Avista and Gesa Credit Union among other sponsors helped to bring the event together. Those in attendance had the opportunity to win several noteworthy prizes, including a “dream” racing experience in Las Vegas, a luxury retreat in Walla Walla as well as a guided fishing trip and more.