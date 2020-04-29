OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Pullman and Republic School Districts will each be home to one of 40 electric school buses headed to districts across Washington state.
As part of a $12 million VW settlement and grants from the Department of Ecology, Republic SD (Ferry County) will receive $318,500 towards an electric bus and charging station and Pullman SD (Whitman County) will receive $275,000 towards an E-bus.
“When students are able to return to school, these 40 new, zero-emission buses will help get them there,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “This is a great investment in a healthier future for students and their communities.”
The DOE says this is one of the largest investments in zero-emission school buses in the country.
“Children face the greatest risks from diesel pollution, and giving them cleaner transportation to school is a priority,” Ecology director Laura Watson said. “These buses are an important first step toward helping every student in Washington start and end their days with an emission-free ride.”
Republic School District in Ferry County will get $318,500 for an electric bus and charging station and @PullmanSD in Whitman County will use $275,000 toward an E-bus! 👇 https://t.co/zVkrv91CHo— Ecology - Eastern Region (@ecyspokane) April 29, 2020
Funding from the VW settlement will pay for the buses going to 22 districts across the state, expected to arrive for the start of school in the fall. The grants are intended to help cover costs while replacing older diesel school buses with electric buses. Similar grants were awarded in 2018 and 2019.
