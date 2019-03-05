An iconic Pullman restaurant that recently announced it was closed until further notice now appears to be up for sale.
A real estate listing from Beasley Realty lists the Cougar Country Drive In located at 760 Grand Ave. for sale at $1.9 million. The building is listed at 2,184 square feet with a lot size of 9,583 square feet.
The property details on the listing read: "Opportunity of a lifetime! Don't miss out on owning your own piece of Pullman history. Established in 1972, Cougar Country has been a beloved fixture and landmark of the Pullman community. This incredibly profitable business is just waiting for the next owner to continue the strong heritage. 12 parking spaces plus a drive through window. Seating capacity 88. Call today for more information!"
The restaurant had recently been closed after the owner said they were approved for financing in an effort to properly compensate employees and additionally underwent changes in management following some communication and apparent theft issues.