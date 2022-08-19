PULLMAN, Wash. - Serial rapist Kenneth Downing was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, according to a press release from the Whitman County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
The release said Downing will not be eligible for parole for almost 24 years.
In July, Downing pleaded guilty to four counts of rape, in a 19-year-old case.
In 2003, a woman told the Pullman Police Department (PPD) she was raped at gunpoint in her home. In March of 2004, two other Pullman women reported there was a man in their home with a gun. He raped one woman and tied up the other.
PPD conducted an investigation into both cases, but no suspect was identified and the case went cold. Officers didn't give up during the ensuing 18-year period, and pursued forensic genetic genealogy, made possible through funding from the Washington State Attorney General's Office.
Genetic evidence ultimately led officers to Downing, and he was arrested in March in Spokane.