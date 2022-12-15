PULLMAN, Wash. - A SWAT standoff in Pullman on Thursday that ended with police shooting and killing a 30-year-old man is not believed to be connected to the Idaho murders, according to the Washington State Patrol.
It is extremely early in the investigation of this incident, but at this time it does not appear this is connected to the Idaho incident. We appreciate everyone's patience as we investigate. Additional details will be forthcoming when available.
The Pullman Police Department (PPD) said the suspect, who hasn't been identified yet, was threatening to kill his roommates near the Washington State University campus. The roommates and other people in the apartment were safely evacuated to Beasley Coliseum. PPD said the suspect started firing outside the apartment window, which prompted police to fire back.
The name of the officer who shot the suspect has not been released. Nobody else was injured and the Palouse Area Law Enforcement Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.
Last Updated: Dec. 15 at 10:45 a.m.
According to the Pullman Police Department (PPD), the suspect police shot to end a SWAT standoff near WSU Thursday morning is dead.
PPD said the 30-year-old man was threatening to kill his roommates, who were safely evacuated from the apartment. PPD said that's what led the man to barricading himself, eventually firing from the apartment, prompting police to fire back.
Pullman Police Crisis Investigators and the Whitman County Regional SWAT Team responded to this scene.
"After unsuccessful negotiations, his escalating behavior and the continued danger to the public and others, the male was shot by a member of the Whitman County Regional SWAT Team," PPD said.
Last Updated: Dec. 15 at 6:30 a.m.
Washington State University (WSU) went under a shelter-in-place alert on Dec. 15 due to a SWAT standoff near campus.
According to the Pullman Police Department (PPD), a man barricaded himself inside an apartment near the south side of campus. Police didn't believe there was a threat to the public, but put the alert in place so students would stop looking out their windows.
Swat team is actively working on the south side of campus. Shelter in place until further notice.
Students living in the apartment were evacuated to the Beasley Coliseum.
Eventually police shot the suspect and the shelter-in-place alert ended. Nobody else was injured in the shooting.
UPDATE: There is no longer an active threat. The SWAT team has handled the situation and have given the all clear.
