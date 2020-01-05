PULLMAN, Wash. - A 17-year-old is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after they were stabbed at a Pullman gas station early Sunday morning.
According to the Pullman Police Department, the 17-year-old got into a fight with a 15-year-old near the Mobile Gas Station on N. Grand Avenue at 2:10 a.m.
Sometime during the fight, the 15-year-old began stabbing the 17-year-old in the torso several times. The 17-year-old was transported to the Pullman Regional Hospital for treatment.
Pullman Police were able to locate and arrest the 15-year-old. Their identity has not been released, but the teen was booked into Martin Hall for second degree assault.
During the investigation, officers were able to locate the knife near the gas station scene.
