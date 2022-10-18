Pullman utility customers to see rates increase

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Pullman City Council have approved a rate increase of 4.5% on utility bills including water, sewer, and stormwater services.
The increase was recommended by the Public Works staff saying that it was necessary to help offset the rising costs of inflation.
“This recommendation was made to better align customer rates with the City’s cost of maintaining and operating essential services. We maintain a responsibility to deliver quality, reliable utility service to the Pullman community, and we’ll continue that effort,” said Public Works Director Shawn Kohtz.
Water and sewer rates have stayed consistent in Pullman since 2019. Stormwater rates were last increased in 2011.