On June 28th, artists will come together to create a visual masterpiece.
Joe Hedges, artist and director of Pullman arts foundation, says it wasn’t easy getting the green light to start the mural but he knew it was important.
"I’m just relieved it’s been a year that we’ve been trying to do something." Joe said.
After several attempts at finding a place for the mural, Joe says they found a spot downtown, and it’s a mural everyone needs to see.
His partner, Jiemei Lin, who is also an artist plays a huge role in making this all happen. She painted the 4th "T" in the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Spokane and hopes everything goes well in creating this new mural.
If you would like to reach out, to be a part of Pullman's Black Lives Matter mural, you can visit their website here.