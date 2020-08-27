PULLMAN, Wash. - A Pullman staple will be closing its doors for good this weekend.
The last day of business at Stubblefields Bar is set for Saturday, August 29. The news was announced on the business's Facebook page on Thursday.
A statement on the page reads as follows:
"Statement from DJ Goldfinger:
When I was a kid, I dreamed of running a bar like my grandmother did. Living in the projects, I would go to the Dollar Store with my pen and paper and I would price out cups and napkins.
I wondered how to get loans and grants, how would you meet investors.... I would set up my turntables in a corner of my bedroom with a mirror and practice over and over again, with the same songs because I couldn’t afford to buy a lot of records. Spending all of my money just to hang out at a record store called Platinum Records in Portland Oregon.
Laying in my bed having fantasies and dreams that would put me to sleep at night.
Remembering my mom helping me carry records on the city bus to my first gig on St. Patrick’s Day.
Then I met a series of people that put my life in a whole new world: Stubblefields staff members, Owners, Pullman Police Department and the surrounding community. Owners that believed in me, staff members that live the dream/was the dream, a police department that was fair, and community that overwhelmingly showed support.
I came to WSU to get a degree and was awarded the best opportunity of my life. I was able to DJ courtyard parties, house parties that lasted until daylight, DJed on the radio, being a part of Valhalla, Shakers, and finally Stubblefields.
For close to 20 years, I woke up every day and tried to go hard with my brother Devon and my best friend Tommy.
Stubblefields was a place for the whole city to celebrate their wins and losses.
They say nothing last forever, but it’s so painful how it has to end. I’ve shed so many tears so I’ve decided to write this before I know the final day will come. I know I won’t have the strength to write it then.
I want to thank all of you for letting me live my hopes and dreams. Saturday will be Stubblefield’s final day.
Until you see me in the next venue,
Dj Goldfinger... Tommy Gunz... Devon!"
