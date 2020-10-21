It's that time of the year again, when leaves are falling, days are getting shorter and you can find "pumpkin" anything. Well, if pumpkin carving is on your list of fall traditions, Country Living has some tips to make the experience easier and more enjoyable.
Tip #1: Wipe your pumpkins down to keep them from rotting
Country Living says to wipe down your pumpkins with a diluted bleach solution before you carve your pumpkins, as doing that will remove microbes that cause decay. After carving your pumpkin, wipe down all of the surfaces, inside and out, and keep it out of direct sunlight. Country Living says to refrigerate it for up to 10 days when it's not on display, especially if you live in a warmer area.
Tip #2: Open the pumpkin from the bottom
Opening the pumpkin from the bottom, Country Living says, will maintain the "pretty pumpkin shape." Doing this will also make lighting a candle inside the pumpkin easier.
Tip #3: Separate the seeds and goop
As you clean out the pumpkin, put the seeds and the goop in a large bowl of cold water. Country Living says to give it a few good stirs and a lot of the gunk will fall to the bottom and the seeds will float to the top. Once the seeds are separated and patted dry, you can roast them! Get creative.
Tip #4: Thin the walls of the pumpkin
Once you get your pumpkin gutted, thinning the walls, especially if you're planning on a sweet design, will make your design look clean. Country Living says to thin the pumpkin's wall to be about an inch thick.
Tip #5: Plan and draw your designs before you start carving
Whenever you're designing something, it's always a good idea to plan out before jumping in. Country Living says to use a pencil, ball point pen or tracing paper to draw the design on the pumpkin before you get to carving.
Tip #6: Pumpkin carving kits for kids are the best
The small, saw-type knives in kids pumpkin carving sets are the best for digging into your design, Country Living says. They're small and easy to handle, and the blades are flexible which makes turning corners and carving round shapes easier!
Tip #7: For etching, try potters' or printers' tools
A potters' loop tool or a lino cutting set used by print makers are ideal tools for cutting out fine details!
If you take up any of these tips, or have any others we should be aware of, be sure to send us photos at q6news@khq.com!
