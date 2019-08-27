SPOKANE, Wash. - The iconic fall drink you love to hate has returned to your local Starbucks, but this year there's a twist.
The Seattle-based coffee company's original fall drink, the PSL (pumpkin spice latte), is back in stock, along with the seasonal pumpkin scone, pumpkin cream cheese muffin and the salted caramel mocha.
This year's newcomer is the pumpkin cream cold brew, and it's already making waves on day one.
To quote the Starbucks barista who served us our first Starbucks' pumpkin cream cold brew, "it tastes like pumpkin pie in a cup," and we would have to agree.
The August 27 release date of the PSL is the one of the earliest release dates the latte drink has seen.
Last year, the PSL was released on August 28, but back in 2014, the PSL was rolled out on August 26.
The PSL will be in Starbucks' stores until the end of December.