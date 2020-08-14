Pumpkin spice products hitting the market just in time for fall

Fall is coming quick and for many, that means it's almost time to stock up on pumpkin spice products.
Nestle Toll House is bringing back pumpkin spice-filled baking truffles, M&Ms ghoul's sugar cookie mix, sea salt caramel-filled baking truffles and fall 'n leaves chocolate chip cookie dough.
These are limited time products that will be available later this month.
If you're wanting something unique, then you'll be happy to hear that a new candy corn flavor will also be hitting shelves. Brachs is releasing a turkey dinner mix of candy corn, including Thanksgiving favorites. Flavors include roasted turkey, green beans, stuffing, ginger glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie.
You'll be able to find them at Walgreens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.