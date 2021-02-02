Punxsutawney Phil makes his prediction: 6 more weeks of winter!

Punxsutawney Phil has made his prediction: There will be six more weeks of winter.
Phil even got a new tree stump this year. Today was the 135th prediction by the infamous groundhog.
This year, the celebration at Gobbler's Knob in Pennsylvania is looked different than usual during the COVID-19 pandemic. The party kicked off virtually at 3:30 a.m. PST. People were able to hop on and listen to songs inspired by winter and spring, and learn how to make Wigle Whiskey cocktails and at-home crafts.
This year, his prediction came while a snowstorm was trekking over the Northeast. Dating back to the 1800s, Phil has predicted longer winters more than 100 times.
It was 1886 when Groundhog Day showed up in a local newspaper for the first time. Today, it's "a day to take everything a little less seriously, and break up the winter monotony... at least for a little while."
According to The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, the Christian religious holiday of Candlemas Day has become associated with the current celebration, but roots are much older than that. The celebration started in Christianity as the day when Christians would take their candles to the church to have them blessed. Doing this, they felt would would bring blessings to their household for the remaining winter.