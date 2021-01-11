Animal Planet's "Puppy Bowl" has announced its starting lineup.
The annual game, which takes place on the same Sunday as the Super Bowl is back this year to help promote pet adoption.
Some of the puppy players this year have special needs.
In total, 70 puppies up for adoption will form "Team Ruff" and "Team Fluff."
Puppies on the roster this year include Bananaberry, Fozzie, Hashbrown, Gizmo, and Aaron Pawd-gers.
The past 16 Puppy Bowls boast a 100% adoption rate.
The fun airs Sunday, February 7th on Animal Planet before the Super Bowl.
