Puppy recovering after being tossed from window of driving car

NAMPA, Idaho - Idaho State Police are investigating a report of a dog being tossed from a car on I-84 in Nampa. 

ISP said it happened at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. 

A woman saw it happen and pulled over to help the dog and waived down an ISP Trooper driving-by. 

Despite the woman seeing the incident happen, she was not able to describe the car involved. 

ISP said the 10-week-old Shih Tzu puppy is being treated at Canyon County Animal Control for road rash. 

The dog is expected to be okay. 

ISP is continuing to investigate the incident. 

