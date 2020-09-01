NAMPA, Idaho - Idaho State Police are investigating a report of a dog being tossed from a car on I-84 in Nampa.
ISP said it happened at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
A woman saw it happen and pulled over to help the dog and waived down an ISP Trooper driving-by.
Despite the woman seeing the incident happen, she was not able to describe the car involved.
ISP said the 10-week-old Shih Tzu puppy is being treated at Canyon County Animal Control for road rash.
The dog is expected to be okay.
ISP is continuing to investigate the incident.
