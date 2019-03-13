With a local area code and address, you'd think Skyliner Pet Courrier is local business, too.
The problem: Skyliner Pet Courrier isn't a business, but a scheme, according to the Better Business Bureau.
The business advertises animal shipping services through multiple modes of transportation: ground, air, and even sea. Skyliner Pet Courrier's website even includes options to "track your package here."
However, multiple consumers filed complaints to the BBB after paying the agreed upon price and transferring the payment through a wire transfer. Upon sending over funds, the company would ask for more fees to pay for items, like insurance, vet bills, emergency care, and much more.
None of the pets were ever delivered and consumers were unable to reach the company.
The BBB's Investigation Department uncovered:
- Skyliner Pet Courrier does not have a business license or registration in Washington state.
- While the website advertises trucking services and ground transportation, the company is not licensed to perform such services by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
- The website was created a few months ago on November 5, 2018.
- The IP location for the website is in Germany.
- The puppies advertised for sale don't belong to the seller.
- The company's listed address (11707 E. Sprague Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA 99206)
The BBB suggests the following tips when encountering transportation services:
- Be prepared: check the company's website, check the business profile on bbb.org , and ask friends for recommendations.
- Keep documentation: save a copy of any confirmation pages or emails until you receive your product.
- Ask about refunds: find out if the company has a refund policy, at all, and document the policies with purchase records.