Ritzville pursuit

RITZVILLE, Wash. - A pursuit along I-90 on Tuesday morning ended with a vehicle fire, closing the roadway east of Ritzville. 

According to Washington State Department of Transportation, eastbound I-90 is closed at mile post 225, roughly five miles east of Ritzville. One eastbound lane was reopened just before 9 a.m., and drivers passing through should be mindful of crews on scene. 

The circumstances which led up to the pursuit have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

