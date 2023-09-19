RITZVILLE, Wash. - A pursuit along I-90 on Tuesday morning ended with a vehicle fire, closing the roadway east of Ritzville.
According to Washington State Department of Transportation, eastbound I-90 is closed at mile post 225, roughly five miles east of Ritzville. One eastbound lane was reopened just before 9 a.m., and drivers passing through should be mindful of crews on scene.
The circumstances which led up to the pursuit have not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.