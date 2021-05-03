SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A vehicle theft suspect is behind bars after attempting to evade police but turned onto a dead-end road. 

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Sunday morning a company reported their box truck with a GPS had been stolen. 

An Airway Heights Police Officer and a Kalispell Tribal Officer located the vehicle on two separate occasions and attempted to stop it but the driver would not pull over. 

The suspect, 39-year-old Joshua Johnson, began driving recklessly, almost hitting a patrol car.

Deputies deployed a spike strip in an attempt to end the pursuit but Johnson swerved, missing the spikes. 

Johnson eventually turned onto a dead-end road. He was taken into custody. 

The truck was confirmed as stolen, and a pallet jack that was in the back was missing.  Deputies also found a large number of plywood sheets, a generator, a pressure washer, and some smaller tools in the back of the truck that didn’t belong to the victim.

Investigations show the items are possibly from a construction site on Trent and Barker. 

Johnson was  booked into the Spokane County Jail for Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, and two counts of Assault 3rd Degree in addition to the felony warrant with the three felony charges.

Tags