SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A vehicle theft suspect is behind bars after attempting to evade police but turned onto a dead-end road.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Sunday morning a company reported their box truck with a GPS had been stolen.
An Airway Heights Police Officer and a Kalispell Tribal Officer located the vehicle on two separate occasions and attempted to stop it but the driver would not pull over.
The suspect, 39-year-old Joshua Johnson, began driving recklessly, almost hitting a patrol car.
Deputies deployed a spike strip in an attempt to end the pursuit but Johnson swerved, missing the spikes.
Johnson eventually turned onto a dead-end road. He was taken into custody.
The truck was confirmed as stolen, and a pallet jack that was in the back was missing. Deputies also found a large number of plywood sheets, a generator, a pressure washer, and some smaller tools in the back of the truck that didn’t belong to the victim.
Investigations show the items are possibly from a construction site on Trent and Barker.
Johnson was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, and two counts of Assault 3rd Degree in addition to the felony warrant with the three felony charges.