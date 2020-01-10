SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a pursuit in North Spokane led to a deadly deputy-involved shooting in North Spokane early Friday morning.
KHQ's Stephanie Stevenson is at the very-active scene at Wall St. & Wedgewood Ave, where Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich tells us based on preliminary information, the situation started with a traffic stop.
The suspect fled in the vehicle, leading to a pursuit that ended as their vehicle crashed into a fence at a residence. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and approached a deputy. The deputy gave commands and used a taser, but it was unsuccessful.
After a short foot pursuit, the deputy again was confronted by the suspect, who continued ignoring commands. The suspect reached for something towards their waistband/pocket, and the deputy then fatally shot them. No other injuries have been reported.
The Spokane Police Department will soon take over the investigation. Drivers should avoid the area Friday morning.
