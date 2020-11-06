A wide band of showers will extend from central Oregon through SE Washington and into north and central Oregon through this afternoon. Winds will also be a concern for Okanogan county and the Waterville Plateau. Wind gust to 35-40 mph could cause concerns for blowing dust through central Washington into late afternoon.
Gusty winds will continue in Okanogan county through Saturday, with showers and mountain snow expected to linger in the Idaho Panhandle.
Otherwise, Cooler temperatures are in place through next week, with daytime highs in the upper 30's and 40's and overnight lows in 20's With cold air in place and a few systems on the move next week, we could be looking for the chance of snow to the valley floors on Tuesday and Thursday. Stay tuned for more on that!
Have a great weekend!
