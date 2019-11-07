Got a mobile baby, but dirty floors? Might as well start em' young with chores.
The new cleaning mop onesie isn't your typical romper. The sleeves, belly and legs of the outfit feature material similar to the end of a mop, giving you the cutest janitor ever!
The novelty items made by Beide are available on Amazon and run between $18.99-23.99 depending on sizing, with options from 3-6 months to 18-24 months.
According to the Amazon description, the cotton-blend material is comfortable and healthy for babies.
Many reviewers labeled it as a great gag gift, while pointing out that the onesies do run a bit large.
