We've all heard the driving tips to save gas, but do they work?
With the price of gas hovering around $5 per gallon or higher, and a big weekend of holiday travel ahead of us, it seemed like the perfect time to test some of them out.
So KHQ Photojournalist Gabe Ferguson and myself hit the highway for a quick 60-ish mile trip to Ritzville, Washington (He didn't have to come, but a road trip is more fun with a navigator, right?), with fuel economy-saving tips from the Department of Energy in our back pocket.
On the way to Ritzville, we would practice many of the fuel-saving tips from the Department of Energy. On the way back to Spokane, we would try to do the opposite while still staying safe and within the boundaries of the law.
Before we left, I checked the air pressure in our tires and filled them up to the recommended pressure. This is typically between 32 and 35 psi, but can be as high as 60 for some trucks, so it's always good to check! You can find your car's recommended pressure either on a sticker found inside the driver's door, or in the car's owner manual.
The next thing we made sure to watch was our speed. Each car is different, but the Department of Energy says for every 5 miles per hour you drive over 50mph, you're paying an additional 18 cents per gallon. So we made sure to drive at or below the speed limit by utilizing cruise control the entire way.
It was hot out on Friday, as well. So of course you want to use your air conditioning. On hot days, the Department of Energy says using it can reduce your fuel economy by more than 25 percent. However, because of added wind resistance, it's better to use it than it is to drive with your windows down.
Finally, we just avoiding aggressive driving in general. The Department of Energy notes you can lower your gas mileage by 33 percent at highway speeds with speeding, rapid acceleration, and constant braking. So we made the trip to Ritzville nice and smooth.
When we got to Ritzville, we filled up and found that we had used roughly a gallon and a half (1.49 to be precise) to get from Spokane to our destination.
On the way back, we did everything the opposite.
I let 5 pounds of pressure out of each tire before departing, hit those on ramps hard with acceleration, stopped using cruise control and as for the speed limit, well, let's just say we went with the flow of traffic. We drove a little less conservatively overall.
And the difference was noticeable. When we got back to Spokane we filled up the car yet again and in the same amount of miles, we had used about half a gallon more of gas (2.07 gallons to be precise), which at today's prices adds up to about $2.50.
Depending on the length of your trip, it can really start to add up.
So yes, it turns out putting those tips you've heard into practice really can save a few dollars and cents.
