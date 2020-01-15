PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. - The human remains found near Metaline Falls back in November have been positively identified as those of missing New Port man, Marty Lang. Family members told KHQ they received the confirmation from investigators Wednesday afternoon.
"I don't want to say it was a good thing he was found the way he was, but in a way, it's like a big weight has been lifted off my shoulders," Lang's son Thomas told KHQ's Hayley Guenthner. "Now we know where he is. I feel like this is a big step in the right direction to get some kind of closure for my family."
Pend Oreille County Deputies responded to the area near milepost 6 on Boundary Rd. back in November and confirmed there was skeletal human remains along with personal property.
Deputies collected a DNA sample from Thomas to compare to the remains. They were sent off to the King County Medical Examiner's Office. They are still working to determine how Lang died, but Thomas believes he at least knows the manner.
"My dad was murdered," he said. "I believe that more than ever."
Marty Lang vanished in July of 2017 after wrapping up a shift at work and running some errands. Shortly before he returned to his place just off of Scotia Road, he also picked up the two dogs he shared with a girlfriend. Everyone who knew Marty said those dogs were like children to him. He adored them. The dogs were found fending for themselves when loved ones began looking for Marty after he wasn't returning calls. That's when they feared the worst.
The case has long troubled the community. The scene could only be described as eerie. Marty Lang's car was parked outside of his home, but his water bottle and lunchbox were set down right outside the driver's side door. Family members believe whatever happened to Marty that day, happened very suddenly. Where his remains were found was about an hours drive, give or take, from his home.
"My dad didn't deserve this," Thomas Lang said. "It makes me wonder now, who did this to him? Why? They're out there. Somewhere."
If you know anything that could help with the Lang case, please call the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office at 509-447-1980.
