Duane Hagadone passed away over the weekend at age 88, and as the community remembers his legacy and impact on Coeur d’Alene, KHQ went to the Q Vault to find our first ever 6 Questions interview, which featured Duane Hagadone.
The segment aired on Thursday, October 31, 2002. At age 70, Hagadone had just stepped back from the day to day activities of running his empire and spoke with Dan Kleckner about retirement, how bad an idea it would be to combine Coeur d’Alene and Spokane into one metropolitan area, his brand new superyacht, and a Spokesman-Review column from that morning that asked what ‘Coeur d’Alene’s biggest landmark is: the Lake, Tubbs Hill, or Duane Hagadone’s ego.’
Enjoy a look back from the Q Vault.