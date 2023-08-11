POST FALLS, Idaho — Following the Parkway fire, The Q'emlin Park beach and boat launch is set to open to the public the morning of August 12.
On August 4, 80 acres of the Post Falls Community Forest was burned by the Parkway fire.
Crews responded quickly and were able to keep citizens, firefighters and structures safe.
The Idaho Department of Lands is continuing to cleanup throughout the day today. Local firefighters will remain working on the containment area as needed and will be available for any potential flare ups.
There has been significant damage to the Community Forest and staff is discussing on how rehabilitation for the forest will look going forward.
Q'emlin Park will be open tomorrow morning, but the Community Forest and hiking trails will remain closed for the next month. Signage and fencing will be in place during the closure.
For the publics safety, the burn area will remain closed throughout the winter as hazards are addressed and revegetation efforts are started.