SPOKANE, Wash. After passing a health inspection and replacing its entire kitchen and management staff, QQ Sushi & Kitchen is set to reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The date was noted on a sign outside the restaurant on Francis Avenue Monday afternoon.
The reopening comes after several controversial videos circulated on social media apparently showing employees of the restaurant preparing food on the floor, not properly icing raw meats and other kitchen violations.
Last week, QQ's owner, Bao Zhang said the entire kitchen and management staff were being replaced because of the incident.
“I sincerely apologize for the distress this has caused our customers and the Spokane community,” Zhang said. “I usually go to great lengths to ensure that we are serving the best quality food, made with the best ingredients in a safe environment. What we all witnessed is not acceptable and we are doing everything we can to make sure this never happens again.”
The restaurant has been closed since the controversy began earlier this month.
