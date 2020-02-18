SPOKANE, Wash. - QQ Sushi in North Spokane is ready to reopen its doors to the public Tuesday following a staff overhaul, deep cleaning and kitchen renovations.
Restaurant owner Bao Zhang had closed the restaurant for the past week after videos surfaced on Facebook showing employees of the restaurant preparing food on the floor, not properly icing raw meats and other kitchen violations.
QQ Sushi has since passed a health inspection following an investigation by the Spokane Regional Health District after they met with staff and reviewed proper food safety and handling practices.
While SRHD found no reason the restaurant need to remain closed, Zhang says he and his staff have been busy renovating the kitchen and deep cleaning the restaurant prior to reopening.
According to a release, Zhang redid the floors and replaced kitchen appliances, utensils and storage containers.
The entire kitchen staff was replaced, and two managers were appointed to oversee day-to-day operations of QQ Sushi.
Zhang promoted Brittney Dudycha, a server at QQ for the past two years, to manager because of her past experiences managing another sushi restaurant.
Dudycha says the staff looks forward to the reopening and getting back to serving customers.
“We have a lot of regular customers that come in multiple times a week, so we really get to know them personally,” Dudycha said. “Bao isn’t exaggerating when he says that our customers are like family to us. Several people have stopped by the restaurant in the past week while we were closed to ask when we would open again. The support we’re getting from the community is really remarkable. All of us at QQ Sushi are ready to put this behind us and get back to serving the Spokane community with great food.”
A sign was placed outside QQ Sushi on Monday indicating Tuesday's reopening.
QQ Sushi's hours are as follows: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 12-9 p.m. Sunday.
