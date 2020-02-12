QQ Sushi has passed their health inspection from the Spokane Regional Health District and will reopen next week.
According to QQ Sushi owner Bao Zhang, he temporarily closed the restaurant to meet with staff and conduct his own investigation into what happened.
Zhang said the entire kitchen staff and management will be replaced because of this incident
“I sincerely apologize for the distress this has caused our customers and the Spokane community,” said Zhang. “I usually go to great lengths to ensure that we are serving the best quality food, made with the best ingredients in a safe environment. What we all witnessed is not acceptable and we are doing everything we can to make sure this never happens again.”
