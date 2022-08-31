SPOKANE, Wash. - All it took was one post for the almost 35,000 people in the Spokane Quaranteam Facebook group to change the life of a family in need.
Rick Clark, the founder of Spokane Quaranteam and Spokane Giving Backpacks, heard from a friend at American Childhood Cancer Organization of the Inland Northwest about a 5-year-old little girl from Spokane receiving special treatments for her cancer in Texas, whose family was told today she had very little time left.
All she wanted to do was come home, eat pizza with her siblings and ride in her dad's pickup truck.
"We've been a part of some really special things in Spokane, but this is by far the biggest thing that I've ever been a part of," Clark said.
Clark used to say "be careful what you ask for" with the Spokane Quaranteam, because it just might happen, but he said this one was asking a lot.
"Not only did we need a pilot and a private jet, we needed it immediately," Clark said. "Because we can't wait, every hour is crucial."
Within 70 minutes, hundreds of comments offering to help piled on Clark's initial post, and an Idaho-based pilot, Dennis Combs, was making arrangements to pick the girl and her family up on Friday.
Leslie Woodfill is the executive director of American Childhood Cancer Organization Inland Northwest–a group supporting kids and their families financially and emotionally… while they navigate their cancer journey.
"This was one of those 'boom, we need you no,' 'and the people responded." Woodfill said. "It's a big deal what's happening right now. Somebody gets to be with their family in their last moments. It's a big deal."
Woodfill said she always hopes each child she works with will be cured, but the sorrow in a parent's eyes and their voice when treatments don't work is indescribable.
"Because you can only imagine 'what if it was my child, or my grandchild, or my niece or whatever,' and you want to do anything you can to make their life better, to bring them hope, and peace and joy," Woodfill said.
The Spokane Quaranteam's motto, "light attracts light," did just that for this family.
"I have no words," Woodfill said through tears. "Saying thank you to the community for suggesting different people, for being willing to come on and offer to buy fuel, to say 'I'll buy the family pizza.' It's the little things. It's amazing what a difference that will make."
"Never say never," Clark said. "We had several people say 'Rick, I really question this one.' I said 'you know what that's fine, we'll talk about that when we're done, and if it doesn't work out I'll talk about it with you.' But I truly believe anything is possible and today we proved it."
Woodfill said they're currently serving 93 kids receiving cancer treatment right now, heading into September–Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
American Childhood Cancer Organization of the Inland Northwest will be holding several events, like a blood drive, during September to help raise awareness and support their patients. For more information, click here to visit their website.