A local author and photographer is sharing smiles through 100 pandemic-themed karaoke videos.
K.S. Brooks started making parody music videos about the pandemic and quarantine when the stay at home order started in March. She wanted to give her friends something to laugh about, and had no idea how her singalongs would help total strangers through some dark times.
"A number of people messaged me saying that was the only thing they had to look forward to every day, and that just really broke my heart," Brooks said.
That's why the self-proclaimed introvert kept posting day after day. She's kept up the project for a hundred days straight, and is wrapping up her musical marathon with her 100th video: a Billy Idol medley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.