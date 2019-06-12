On Wednesday more than a quarter of a million people in India were evacuated as the strongest cyclone in 20 years headed their way.
According to the Associated Press, Indian authorities evacuated people in the western state of Gujarat as Cyclone Vayu approached from the Arabian Sea.
#CycloneVayu is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Dwarka and Veraval as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 155-165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph around the afternoon of 13th June 2019.— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) June 12, 2019
IMD pic.twitter.com/d9B7VTpSn7
Cyclone Vayu will make landfall less than two months after Cyclone Fani hit India’s east cost killing 34 people in India and 15 in Bangladesh.
Heavy rain and wind from Cyclone Vayu will occur through Friday.
#CycloneVayu | The Indian Coast Guard has formed relief teams posted at the coastal towns of Daman, Dahanu, Mumbai, Murud-Janjira, Ratnagiri, Goa, Karwar, Mangalore, Beypore, Vizhinjam and Kochi, reports news agency ANI— NDTV (@ndtv) June 12, 2019
Track LIVE updates: https://t.co/jBjjhEiH3P pic.twitter.com/Wg0iDKS13m