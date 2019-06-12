Cyclone Vayu

On Wednesday more than a quarter of a million people in India were evacuated as the strongest cyclone in 20 years headed their way.  

According to the Associated Press, Indian authorities evacuated people in the western state of Gujarat as Cyclone Vayu approached from the Arabian Sea. 

Cyclone Vayu will make landfall less than two months after Cyclone Fani hit India’s east cost killing 34 people in India and 15 in Bangladesh.  

Heavy rain and wind from Cyclone Vayu will occur through Friday.  

