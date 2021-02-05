SPOKANE, Wash. - With the special election coming up next week we are working to answer questions from you.
One question we have been getting is when it comes to school levies and school funding: "Isn't the Washington State lottery supposed to help fund schools?"
That is a popular myth that could have something to do with the old lottery commercials saying how buying lottery tickets helps gives money to schools but that's not exactly it.
Right now, a portion of the revenue from Washington State lottery goes to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account which funds higher education, college grants and scholarships, vocational excellence programs and charter schools; not necessarily K-12 schools.
The WOPA also funds early childhood education. This wording might confuse folks at home because it sounds like it may be for kids in the classroom. However, early childhood education is a field of study for people seeking to become teachers at higher education.
Also, the revenue generated from the Washington State lottery would make a small dent when it comes to funding schools across the entire state so right now, schools rely heavily on other state funding and local levies.