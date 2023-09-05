SPOKANE, Wash. - A team-building trip to Las Vegas for members of the homeless outreach organization Jewels Helping Hands is sparking controversy, with some questioning how the group funded their trip.
A local conservative blog called "On the Ball 509" first wondered a couple weeks ago if that trip was paid with American Rescue Plan (ARPA) dollars–meant to help organizations recover from the impacts of COVID-19–the group was allocated by the City of Spokane at the end of July.
Robin Ball started the blog earlier this summer. She's a self-proclaimed conservative who says she wants to use the blog to focus on local issues.
"It felt like we weren't getting all the dots connected–where money was being spent, taxpayer dollars, where it was going and what kind of accountability there was," Ball said.
In late July, Ball first pointed out that Jewels Helping Hands was one of more than 80 organizations–both for-profit and non-profit–to get money from the second round of ARPA dollars distributed by the City of Spokane.
Page 213 of the city council agenda for its July 31 meeting shows Jewels Helping Hands was allocated $12,500 dollars in the second round of funding, and received $45,000 from the first round of ARPA funds late last year.
Then, Ball saw social media posts from the middle of August that showed Jewels Helping Hands Executive Director Julie Garcia and her team on a team building trip to Las Vegas.
"If you look at the timing of the money in and the timing of the money out, it's not good for the community, I don't think it's a good look for Jewels," Ball said.
Ball acknowledged it's not uncommon for non-profit organizations to take team building trips, but she said she wants to know if the ARPA funds were used by Jewels to cover trip expenses–even going so far as starting a petition that's received a few hundred signatures.
"I'd love to know what happened to the $12,500 and how the trip was funded, because the optics of that money coming in from taxpayers and then going out to Las Vegas doesn't work for me," Ball said.
Garcia said in an interview on Tuesday that their trip wasn't covered by any of the ARPA funds they've received at all.
"What came out of our organization was less than $2000, allocated towards this trip through our board," Garcia said. "I don't get to make decisions financially about what Jewels Helping Hands does, I have a board of directors that makes those decisions."
Garcia said the rest of the trip–including meals and show tickets for her staff–were covered by her and her husband.
In fact, Garcia said they didn't actually have the ARPA funds deposited into their bank account until last week, well after her and her team got back from their trip.
A screenshot of the deposit, provided by Garcia to NonStop Local, shows $12,500 was deposited on August 31.
"When we receive a grant, we don't actually receive the grant that day," Garica said. "It can be months."
Garcia said both the $45,000 they received last year and the $12,500 they received last week will go directly to covering the rest of their now-closed day center which they operated during the pandemic.
"It's super easy to ask questions," Garcia said. "Call us up, come down to our office and speak with us. We're always approachable, we're always here and we're always open to being as transparent as we ever can."