Our first in a series of storms has moved in with an area of low pressure pushing inland off the coast. We are keeping a close eye on it as some areas are seeing snow and that messy mix, while we are watching rain fall in Spokane. Models are showing this system as a pretty quick moving one with the bulk of precipitation hitting North Idaho and into Montana by the time we hit the evening commute. Temperatures are on a warming trend and looking to head into the upper 30's/low 40's for today. This above average temperatures look to be in play all week long.
Tomorrow morning we look to be off to a quiet start overall, with just snow lingering near the Idaho/Montana state line. The second half of the day our next system moves in where it will be all about timing and temperatures! We will keep our eyes on it, as it could bring a wintry mix. The chance for at least rain does look to continue all week long.
