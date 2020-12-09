We are beginning our day with a band of showers moving through Spokane. For most, start time temperatures are too warm to be seeing much of any icy spots on the roadways. That being said, if your area is sitting below freezing make sure you take it easy as you head out the door.
To add to the action we do have Dense Fog Advisories in place toward Walla Walla to get the day going. Please make sure headlights are on, and that you are leaving plenty of space between you and the car in front of you as slick conditions are expected in that direction.
This system is expected to exit Idaho as we head into the afternoon. The metro will be left will cloudy skies. Meanwhile, back through Central Washington a return of sunshine is anticipated. This system is going to break the inversion that's been hanging on out that direction leaving us with expiring Air Stagnation advisories this morning.
Daytime highs for Spokane are set for the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnight we drop into the upper 20s which will mean we are concerned about patchy freezing fog developing just in time for tomorrow morning.
