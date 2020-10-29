Mainly sunny skies today, with daytime highs in the mid 50's!
Friday, A fast moving cold front will bring mainly mountain snow, scattered valley rain and gusty winds to the Inland northwest. This will help improve air quality numbers and expire our air stagnation advisory.
Halloween looks great, with sunshine expected through out the day and clear skies and temperatures in the upper 30's and low 40's for Trick O' Treaters!
