We will see a quiet start to the weekend, with the potential for fog, freezing fog and temperatures in the low to mid 20's to kick off the day and mid to upper 30's for daytime highs.  
 
Our next system set to arrive Saturday afternoon.  This quick hitting storm is looking to be mainly a mountain snow event, with just scattered chances for snow and or a rain/snow mix for the valleys.  Winds will be breezy, with gust 20-30 mph through the evening.  

Behind this system, temperatures remain in the mid-30s through next week as our long-term weather outlook starts to trend slightly colder and slightly drier than normal.

