Reunited bears
Washington State Department of Transportation

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - A mama and baby bear have reunited, thanks to the quick-thinking of a member of the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crew at Blewett Pass Quick.

According to a tweet by WSDOT, "John" saw the mama and baby bear separated near the highway on Monday. 

He pulled onto the shoulder and set up his truck-mounted message board to warn traffic to slow down.

Ultimately the mom and cub were reunited. 

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!