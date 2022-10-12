CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - A mama and baby bear have reunited, thanks to the quick-thinking of a member of the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crew at Blewett Pass Quick.
According to a tweet by WSDOT, "John" saw the mama and baby bear separated near the highway on Monday.
He pulled onto the shoulder and set up his truck-mounted message board to warn traffic to slow down.
Ultimately the mom and cub were reunited.
Thanks, John!