Temperatures remain above average as we head into the mid to upper 40s. It's a pretty quiet Friday out there for the valley locations. We are continuing to watch for mountain snow especially back toward the Cascades. This evening some increasing cloud coverage is anticipated, but we will look for those skies to clear up later on tonight. We will expect to dip below freezing tonight.
Tomorrow should be similar today with sunshine and comfortable daytime highs. It's going to be a great day to finish up any outdoor projects you may have before our next system arrives overnight Sunday into Monday. We will potentially see a rain/snow mix which could mean a messy Monday morning commute.
