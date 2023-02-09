Partly sunny and quiet Thursday and Friday, with daytime highs in the 40's and overnight lows in the 20's.

Unsettled weather will continue on and off Friday through Sunday with light snow for the cascades and northern mountains. A stronger system is set to arrive overnight Sunday into Monday and Tuesday, bringing a round of gusty winds, valley rain and mountain snow.  Daytime highs will continue to hold in the 40's with overnight lows in the 20's and low 30's through the start of next week.

