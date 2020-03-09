Leslie Lowe

Partly to mostly sunny skies to start the week, with daytime highs slowly creeping into the low 50's by Wednesday. A round of unsettled weather on the way as we head towards the weekend, with temperatures dropping into the 30's for daytime highs and teens for overnight lows. With that cooler air in place and that system moving in, we could be seeing a bit of light snow or a rain/snow mix for Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned for more on that. 

