A nice quiet lull in the weather is expected today, with a mix of sun and haze and daytime highs that will be slightly warmer than yesterday, but still below average in the upper 60's and low 70's.
We could see a few isolated thunderstorms across the mountains today, with a stronger system delivering showers and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday. Winds pick up Sunday, with daytime highs that will sit in the 70's through the weekend.
Next week we see a return to quiet weather and daytime highs that will jump back up above average.